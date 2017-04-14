The CEO who's run Tupperware for 20 years explains why his favourite job interview question isn't for the candidate

Rick Goings CEO Rick Goings (pictured), goes straight to the receptionist.

Over the course of his career, Tupperware CEO Rick Goings estimates that he’s interviewed hundreds of job candidates.

The executive who has run Tupperware for 20 years tends to approach each one of those interviews more as a fluid conversation than a carefully staged examination. As a result, he doesn’t have a fixed set of questions he lobs at interviewees.

He does have one question he always asks after each interview wraps up — although it’s never directed at the job candidate.

“Come to think of it, I do have one thing I often do regarding a potential candidate,” he told Business Insider. “I ask our lead receptionist, Joyce, how a candidate treated her. She has marvellous instincts. Ditto to both of my assistants who chat with the candidate while they are waiting to see me.”

For Goings, hiring people who are a good culture fit is crucial. As a result, it’s not all about an applicant’s career experience and performance during the interview. How they treat people and interact with their prospective future coworkers counts, too.

“I think there is something interesting to be learned about a candidate in every interaction so I look at all behaviours as a sum,” Goings said. “That’s why I always call Joyce, too. A good fit for our culture is a big thing for us.”

So, what’s Goings’ best advice for interviewees, in addition to treating everyone with respect from the moment you enter the building?

“Anyone walking into any interview should always arrive early and be prepared,” he said. “Read up on the company, do your diligence about the individuals you’ll be meeting, and have insightful questions at the ready.”

