Tupperware Brands extends its 2,500% rally after 3rd quarter earnings top estimates

Tupperware Brands is in full turnaround mode, and its 2,500% rally from its mid-March low continued on Wednesday after it reported third quarter earnings.

The food storage company experienced a 14% surge in revenue as eat-at-home trends caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continued to benefit its business.

Here are the key numbers:

Revenue: $US477.2 million versus the $US364.5 million estimate Adjusted EPS: $US1.20, versus the 41 cents estimate



Sales were up 42% in North America and up 23% in Europe. Net income surged more than 300% to $US34.4 million in the quarter.

Tupperware has staged a massive recovery in its business, reflected in its stock performance over the past few months.

After experiencing an 86% decline from the start of 2020 to its mid-March low of $US1.15, the stock has rebounded by more than 2,500%, rallying to a high of $US29.99 in Wednesday trades, representing its highest level since March of 2019.

The company said its sales force benefited from the rapid adoption of digital tools, which helped it sell more Tupperware products despite the social restrictions in place surrounding COVID-19.

The growth in its business “reflects a rapid adoption of digital tools by our sales force to combat the social restrictions surrounding COVID-19, and the increased consumer demand for our innovative and environmentally friendly products, as more consumers cook at home and are concerned with food safety and storage,” Tupperware CEO Miguel Fernandez said.

The firm noted that its balance sheet remains in compliance with specific covenants related to its debt, and it is targeting a continued turnaround into 2021 to help refinance its debt obligations.



