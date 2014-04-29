Devastating Tornado Hits Tupelo, MS, Creating A Giant Debris Ball

NWS Radar from the National Weather Service showing the supercells and tornadoes over Tupelo, MS.

A giant and severe tornado has hit Tupelo, MS, the birthplace of Elvis Presley. It seems to have hit a local mall, creating severe destruction and even creating a giant debris ball that’s visible on radar.

According to wmctv.com:

A tornado emergency is in effect for Tupelo in Lee County as well as northwestern Itawamba and southeastern Pontotoc Counties. At 2:43 p.m., trained weather spotters reported a tornado. This tornado was located near Bissell, or near Tupelo, moving northeast at 50 MPH. Several tractor-trailers were reportedly blown off of the road at the busy intersection of US 78 and US 45 in Tupelo. If you have friends and family in Tupelo, urge them to take cover.

Images are surfacing of the damage on twitter:









I think images are about to get worse out of Tupelo. The debris ball was insane on radar. pic.twitter.com/csuA8ikkmX

— Tate Harrington (@TheTateProject) April 28, 2014

MAJOR damage in North Tupelo. This is serious guys! pic.twitter.com/QepqUO5ydp

— Steven Heicher (@stevenheicher) April 28, 2014

Here are some of the radar images, which show the huge ball of debris the tornado is carrying with it, that we are seeing being shared on social media:





Huge Debris Ball on Storm NE of Tupelo, MS. Looks to be heading towards Mantachie, MS #mswx #tornado pic.twitter.com/tbcggX8iXT

— Darrell Deaton (@60Darrell) April 28, 2014

The tornado-spewing supercell storms are lined up one right after the other:

#Tornado Warnings lining up one right after another w/ tornadic supercells in MS, stay safe! #mswx pic.twitter.com/fgTYZ9a4Bt

— Dave Williams (@LCWxDave) April 28, 2014

Here’s a scary video of the weatherman at the local news station WVTA taking cover right before the feed goes out.

