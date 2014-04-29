WATCH: The Moment A Local News Station's Live Feed Cuts Out During A Tornado

The live feed from a local Mississippi news station cut out as the news station employees rushed to safety during a tornado, as you can see in this video uploaded to YouTube.

A giant tornado is hitting Tupelo, Mississippi, and reports of damage have already started rolling in.

About 26 seconds into the video, from WTVA in Tupelo, the radar image behind the anchor cuts out, and about 41 seconds in, the audio stops. Then, the anchor is seen motioning for people behind the camera to get into position and presumably take shelter.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A tornado emergency is in effect for Tupelo and Lee County.

