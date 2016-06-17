The trailer for the highly-anticipated Tupac Shakur biopic just arrived

The first trailer for the long-awaited Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez on Me” just hit the internet. Directed by veteran music video director Benny Boom, the movie is scheduled to be released in November.

Actor Demetrius Shipp plays the late rapper, who died in 1996 after being fatally shot in a case that remains unsolved.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.