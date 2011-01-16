THE LATEST: Tunisia's Speaker Made President In Second Leadership Change In 24 Hours

Photo: AP

Tunisia remains in chaos today with the country having a new official leader for the second time in 24 hours. Foued Mebazaa, who is speaker in the the country’s parliament, has been appointed president, according to the BBC. He will seek to form a unity government and take over from Prime Minister Mohammed Ghannouchi.Ghannouchi earlier said the goal was to control the chaos sweeping the country.



From the BBC:

Our main priority now is to end this state of Chaos and stop all the looting and attacking of public and private properties… We need reform in every aspect: we need political, economic and social reform. The military have now been deployed across the country they were instructed to maintain order and are being reinforced by the national guard. Calm is returning gradually.

The country has been hit with rioting and looting, but also a prison fire that has claimed the lives of at least 42 people, according to The Guardian.

Concerns about similar revolutions spreading through the Middle East now seem somewhat warranted, with protesters in Jordan taking to the streets over rising food prices and unemployment.

Check out these photos of the food riots that have been sweeping the world >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.