Tunisian Embassy Protesters Chanted: 'Obama, Obama, We Are All Osamas'

Demonstrators protest outside the US embassy , unseen, in Tunis, Friday, Sept.14, 2012 as police responded to protestors throwing stones with tear gas.

Photo: AP

A chilling detail in this Reuters report on yesterday’s protests at the US embassy in Tunisia from reporter Tarek Amara:”Obama, Obama, we are all Osamas,” they chanted, in reference to the slain al Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden.



The protesters pulled down the U.S. flag flying over the embassy, burned it, and replaced it with a black flag emblazoned with the Shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith.

There were protests in numerous countries today, including Tunisia, Sudan, Yemen, Malaysia, Egypt, and Lebanon.

(Via @jasonbwhitman)

