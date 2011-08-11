Tunisian Government Seizes 234 Luxury Cars From Exiled Ex-President

Zine El Abadine Ben Ali

The Tunisian government has seized a stash of 234 luxury vehicles belonging to ousted president Zine El Abadine Ben Ali and his relatives, AFP reported (via Auction Central News).The impressive collection includes a $1 million custom-made German car that Ben Ali gave to his wife as a birthday present and 10 autos belonging to the couple’s youngest daughter, a student.



Many of the cars also had tinted windows and names printed on their licence plates instead of numbers — both of which are normally illegal in Tunisia, according to AFP.

They’ll be under the care of Tunisia’s army until they are sold or used.

Ben Ali fled the country in January amid a national uprising and has been hiding out in Saudi Arabia ever since.

His wife Leila Trabelsi, raided the country’s gold reserves to the tune of around $56 million before joining her husband in exile.

