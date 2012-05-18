One Of The Most Important Metals In The World Has No Substitute And China Controls Almost All Of It [Infographic]

Sam Ro

Tungsten doesn’t get enough press.

“Due to its extreme properties, it has become crucial in many areas of industry,” writes the folks from Visual Capitalist.  “Substituting another material for tungsten in many of its applications would result in increased cost or a loss in product performance.”

From our friends at Visual Capitalist:

tungsten

Photo: Visual Capitalist

