One Of The Most Important Metals In The World Has No Substitute And China Controls Almost All Of It [Infographic]

Tungsten doesn’t get enough press.



“Due to its extreme properties, it has become crucial in many areas of industry,” writes the folks from Visual Capitalist. “Substituting another material for tungsten in many of its applications would result in increased cost or a loss in product performance.”

From our friends at Visual Capitalist:

Photo: Visual Capitalist

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.