A Quick Guide To The Tungsten-Filled Gold Bars That Just Showed Up In New York

Rob Wile

There have long been rumours about the true quality of gold held by central banks.

Recently, tungsten-filled gold bars were found in New York.  This is likely to fuel such conspiracies.  

Produced by Daniel Goodman

