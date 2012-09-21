A Quick Guide To The Tungsten-Filled Gold Bars That Just Showed Up In New York

There have long been rumours about the true quality of gold held by central banks.
Recently, tungsten-filled gold bars were found in New York. This is likely to fuel such conspiracies.
Produced by Daniel Goodman
