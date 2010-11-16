Tune In At 1PM ET For LIVE Coverage Of Facebook's Email Announcement

In just over two hours, Facebook is having another big event, reportedly to announce a new web-based email client its employees call their “Gmail killer.”



A solid email offering from Facebook could be a huge deal. Other big web companies, especially leading webmail provider Yahoo, rely on email to secure their position as home base for their users on the web, driving traffic to their other properties. Google has already done a lot of damage with Gmail, which is growing rapidly while other webmail contenders decline. Facebook is trying to steal Gmail’s thunder, and do further damage to Yahoo, Microsoft, and AOL.

Our west coast editor will be at the event, and we’ll be live blogging the event, which is at 1PM EST.

Don’t miss it.

