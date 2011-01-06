One Fish Just Sold For $396,000

Photo: wikimedia commons

Sushi vendors in Hong Kong and Japan have shelled out a record $396,000 for a single giant bluefin tuna, according to the AP.The 754-pound fish beat the previous record set in 2001 for a 445-pound fish.



Said an official for the auction: “It was an exceptionally large fish. But we were all surprised by the price.”

Should we thank the Fed?

