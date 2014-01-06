This Is What A $US70,000 Tuna Looks Like

This 507-lb. bluefin tuna caught off northern Japan sold for 7.36 million yen ($70,324 ) at the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo on Jan.5, making it the highest price paid at the market’s first tuna auction of the year.
Check out this massive fish:
Last year a different the owner of a different Japanese sushi restaurant chain paid $US1.76 million for a 489-lb. bluefin tuna.
Svati Kiersten Narula of The Atlantic describes the Sushinomics surrounding the blufin auction, including why the price for the top fish dropped off so much. Here’s a snippet:
“At the famous Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo, the first bluefin auction of the year represents many things: growing consumer demand for bluefin sashimi, the exploitation of natural resources, the collapse of a species,shortsightedness in the face of impending doom to the entire ocean, a depraved publicity stunt.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.