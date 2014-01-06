This Is What A $US70,000 Tuna Looks Like

This 507-lb. bluefin tuna caught off northern Japan sold for 7.36 million yen ($70,324 ) at the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo on Jan.5, making it the highest price paid at the market’s first tuna auction of the year.

REUTERS/Yuya Shino Kiyomura Co’s President Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants, poses for pictures with a 230 kg (507 lbs) bluefin tuna at his sushi restaurant outside Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo January 5, 2014.

Last year a different the owner of a different Japanese sushi restaurant chain paid $US1.76 million for a 489-lb. bluefin tuna.

