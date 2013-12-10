Here Are The Top 5 Sponsored Posts On Tumblr This Year

Tumblr users generally seem to have come to terms with the site’s native advertising, with sponsored posts from big brands like Ford and Warner Bros. getting hundreds of thousands of likes and shares this year.

As part of its Year In Review campaign, Tumblr has compiled the top 40 sponsored posts, with rankings based solely on note count (reblogs and likes) for the post’s first 24 hours.

Here are the JPEGs and GIFs from the top 5, with their current note count:

5. Home Depot: 85,967 notes

Tumblr For the Fourth of July, Home Depot appealed to the Internet’s love of cats, Star Wars, puns, and the absurd. And it worked.

4. Ford: 117,036 notes

Tumblr As part of their ‘And Is Better’ campaign, Ford diagrammed the unholy matrimony of cats and the Internet (see #5).





3. Warner Bros.: 152,277 notes

Tumblr DiCaprio’s glass raise became an iconic image from one of the year’s biggest films.

2. Converse: 182,788 notes

Tumblr This one looked especially good on mobile screens.

1. Universal Studios: 315,675 notes

Tumblr ‘Bob the Maid”s gender-bending dance from ‘Despicable Me 2’ was a fan favourite.

Bonus – Hulu’s GIF from the classic film “The Red Balloon” ranks 17 on the list of posts with the best launch days, but it is now the most popular with 321,924 notes:

Tumblr The post promoted The Criterion collection of acclaimed independent and foreign films.

The full list is over at Tumblr.

