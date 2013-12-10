Here Are The Top 5 Sponsored Posts On Tumblr This Year

Tumblr users generally seem to have come to terms with the site’s native advertising, with sponsored posts from big brands like Ford and Warner Bros. getting hundreds of thousands of likes and shares this year.
As part of its Year In Review campaign, Tumblr has compiled the top 40 sponsored posts, with rankings based solely on note count (reblogs and likes) for the post’s first 24 hours.
Here are the JPEGs and GIFs from the top 5, with their current note count:
5. Home Depot: 85,967 notes
4. Ford: 117,036 notes
3. Warner Bros.: 152,277 notes
2. Converse: 182,788 notes
1. Universal Studios: 315,675 notes
Bonus – Hulu’s GIF from the classic film “The Red Balloon” ranks 17 on the list of posts with the best launch days, but it is now the most popular with 321,924 notes:
The full list is over at Tumblr.
