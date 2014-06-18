Tumblr Has A Clever Take On Those Terms Of Service No One Ever Reads

No one reads the Terms of Service for anything. It’s a lot of words, a lot of rules, and honestly? Who has that kind of time?

Tumblr wants to make sure you understand its rules in your terms, so they made a quick video to bring its users up to speed on their policies.

This isn’t Tumblr’s first time at the TOS rodeo. Back in January they made some hilarious updates to its written terms — including a ban on pretending to be Benedict Cumberbatch.

Now there’s a video, explaining what you’re supposed to be doing (and not doing) on Tumblr.

You have to be an authentic voice.

Don’t be a robot.

Know that when you post something to Tumblr, you make it available for other users to re-blog it from you onto their pages.

There’s tons of nuggets jam packed into a quick 2 minute video, and it makes Tumblr — and its rules — totally easy to understand.

Take a look below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Tumblr’s Take on Legalese from Tumblr on Vimeo.

