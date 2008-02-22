Tumblr's Revenue Plan: Cool Content + Ads

How will David Karp make money off Tumblr, his free “micro-blogging” platform? By aggregating cool and popular Tumblr content on a homepage of sorts and selling ads around it, he tells CNet’s Caroline McCarthy.



Sounds like a good start: A lot of interesting showoffs use Tumblr, and a “best-of” scrapbook could make an amusing read. And because Tumblrs are pretty much exhibitionists by definition — it’s easy and popular to “track” people (even strangers!), read, and reblog their content — we’re not worried about a privacy backlash.

