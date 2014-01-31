Tumblr's New Terms Of Service: 'You're Beautiful'

I’ll admit, I hardly ever read the Terms of Service for anything.

At best, I’ll skim it over. Mostly, I just scroll to the bottom, find the check box that says I agree, and click.

Tumblr just released their new TOS, and we urge you to actually read this one.

Here’s what you’ll find!

A message to remind you how wonderful you are:

A reminder to not be crude:

And a great reminder to always properly credit!

We read all of these awesome updates to the TOS on this Tumblr, by the way. You can check out all the good nuggets in the updated terms by clicking here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.