Here's What The New Tumblr Ads Will Look Like On Your Smartphone [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Tumblr is soft launching a new mobile product that will put sponsored blogs in front of mobile users looking at the site’s “explore” tab. The product, called “Sponsored Trending Blogs,” is Tumblr’s second ad product and will debut with advertisers like Delta, Turner Broadcasting, and Twentieth Century Fox.

Adweek reports that Geometry Global won Unilever’s $US400 million shopper marketing business.

Volvo hired Grey London to be its new global creative agency and R/GA to be its new agency for global digital strategy.

Union partner/client service Dave Carey has left the agency.

New York Magazine is reducing its its print frequency to every other week, and The Week will add another three print editions, for a total of 51, in the coming year.

David&Goliath executive creative director wrote a rallying cry of an op-ed at AgencySpy, imploring his fellow creatives to bring “craft” back to advertising in 2014.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a U.S. law that bans public radio and TV stations from running paid ads for corporations and political candidates.

Former MRY president Judith Carr-Rodriguez has joined Figliulo & Partners, the new shop created by former TBWA\Chiat\Day creative chief Mark Figliulo, as its president and founding partner.

WPP is merging Xaxis and 24/7 Media to link the publishing and advertising ends of its programmatic transaction units.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.