Tumblr's New Homepage: Leaked Screenshot

Valleywag has procured a screenshot of the new Tumblr homepage, “Tumblr Radar,” a greatest-hits album of the microblogging site’s star curators. Check it out below. It looks like… a homepage.



Last week, Tumblr founder David Karp told CNet that an ad-supported homepage would be its first source of revenue. So now we see the homepage. (Which, like the rest of Tumblr, has a nice, clean design.) But where are the ads?

See Also:

Tumblr’s Revenue Plan: Cool Content + Ads

Tumblr Dude’s New Site: Antisocial Bookmarking

Tumblr Growing: 180K Users, 720K Daily Pageviews

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.