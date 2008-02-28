Tumblr's New Homepage: Meet 'Radar'

NY microblogging startup Tumblr hasn’t made a penny yet. But it’s about to start trying.



Founder David Karp has rolled out the new “Tumblr Radar,” which features the most popular links, photos, videos, etc. posted across the Tumblr network of 210,000 registered users. This is the “ad supported” homepage we heard about last week, minus the ads. Karp says they’ll show up eventually, but he doesn’t want to clutter up the site right away.

Also on the way: A Tumblr directory featuring some of the best/most interesting Tumblogs (see screenshot below), which should get attention-seekers like artists, musicians, etc., more excited about using the service.

Trend prediction: Big companies will start using Tumblr the way they used MySpace three years ago — to get their brands in a hip, young, influential community, and publish ‘viral’ stuff like photos and videos faster/easier/cleaner than they can on their existing websites/blogs/social network profiles. The catch — not scaring away those same hip, young folks — who like the site in part because it’s ad- and business-free.

