Tumblr's Million Dollar Man

Peter Kafka

Sure, Mark Zuckerberg was brave to drop out of Harvard. But at least he finished high school.

Tumblr‘s David Karp didn’t, and that seems to have been a great call for the 21-year-old, who is now a paper millionaire. We hear that Tumblr’s $750,000 first round which closed this month, values the company at $3 million, and that David sold about 25% of the company.

Tumblr is a “micro-blog” — a stripped down version of Google’s Blogger — with a loyal following of about 100,00 users and zero revenue. Some will undoubtedly cast the valuation as a sign of the impending bubble bursting, but it’s a reasonable bet for David’s investors–especially with 100,000 users.  It’s very easy to see how Tumblr would fit in a big Web player’s portfolio down the line. In the meantime, since David is of legal drinking age, we’d like him to buy us a beer.

After The Jump: SAI contributor and Wallstrip founder Howard Lindzon interviews David.


