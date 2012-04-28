Tumblr's John Maloney, The 'Adult Supervision,' Is Out

Four years after joining the company, Tumblr president John Maloney is stepping down from day-to-day operations, he’s announced in a blog post.



Before Tumblr, Maloney ran UrbanBaby, where he met a young employee named David Karp.

Then David Karp founded Tumblr, and eventually hired Maloney to help him run the thing.

This was a good decision. During Maloney’s tenure, Tumblr went from being a blog platform for hipsters in Brooklyn and the Mission district, to a community of 50 million people. Last fall, Maloney helped Tumblr close a round of funding that valued the company at $800 million.

That post:

I’ll start by saying it has been an absolute joy and privilege to be the President of Tumblr these past four years

To work alongside these special people, with our intense focus on product, positivity, fun and whimsy — from our small team came what is now a community of over 50 million

It’s been a seminal experience, and I’m proud of the work

I told the team and board this week that it’s time for me to transition away from running day-to-day operations. It’s the right time for me and a good time for Tumblr. We’re in great hands with David and the excellent leadership team we’ve built. The company is filled with amazing people

That said, I’m not going very far. The transition from running ops is effective immediately, but I’m sticking close w/ David, the team and company. There’s more work to do and I want to help see it thru

I feel really fortunate that my life is filled with good things – my family, dear friends, and an entrepreneurial career that now includes the magical Tumblr years

I’m going to spend more time with my family, more time supporting startups/founders, paying some things forward, and learn a bunch of new things

Regarding my friend David, who I just worked with for basically eight years over two startups. First at mine, then at his. He’s an amazing person and talent, I learned a ton from David

The team will ship some awesome new stuff next week and I’ll be there for it

Last week, Tumblr CEO David Karp announced that the site would be finally begin selling advertising soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.