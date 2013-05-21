Tumblr's First Employee: I'm Not 'Yacht-And-Helicopters' Rich, But I Have 'The Freedom To Work On Whatever I Want'

Marco Arment began working on Tumblr with Tumblr CEO and David Karp before Tumblr was a company.



He and Karp had been working together as Website-building contractors for other companies, and between projects, Karp suggested they work on a project for themselves.

Yesterday, Arment told the story of how Tumblr grew from there on his personal blog, Marco.org.

Today, everyone is passing the post around saying its the best thing they’ve read about the startup Yahoo bought yesterday for $1.1 billion.

Arment says that the Tumblr sale won’t make him “yacht-and-helicopter” rich, but that “as long as I manage investments properly and don’t spend recklessly, Tumblr has given my family a strong safety net and given me the freedom to work on whatever I want.”

“And that’s exactly what I plan to do.”

