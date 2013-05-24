The 14 Lucky Early Employees And 3 Investors Behind The $1.1 Billion Tumblr Deal

Tumblr was recently acquired by Yahoo for $1.1 billion. Which early employees hit the jackpot with their stock options?
We rounded up 14 of the earliest employees at Tumblr. They were the site’s first users, template designers, and friends of David Karp’s. The first employee was Marco Arment, who went on to found and sell his own startup, Instapaper.
Another early Tumblr employee, Jared Hecht, went on to sell a startup, GroupMe, to Skype for ~ $80 million.
See how they all fared …
Date founded: 2006
Role and career history: David Karp is the founder and CEO of Tumblr. The acquisition will net him somewhere around $200 million.
Prior to founding Tumblr, Karp was Head of Product at Urban Baby, a site that was acquired by CNET in 2006. The money from the acquisition seeded Davidville, Karp's creative company that ultimately produced Tumblr.
Date joined: 2006
Role and career history: Arment was Tumblr's first employee in 2006. He calls himself an 'idea editor.'
'While I wasn't a 'founder' financially, David was generous with my employee stock options back in the day,' Arment wrote on his blog earlier this week. 'I won't make yacht-and-helicopter money from the acquisition, and I won't be switching to dedicated day and night iPhones. But as long as I manage investments properly and don't spend recklessly, Tumblr has given my family a strong safety net and given me the freedom to work on whatever I want.'
Marc LaFountain was Tumblr's third employee and he launched their customer service office in Richmond, Virginia.
Date joined: Full time in April 2008, part time before that.
Role and career history: LaFountain was one of Tumblr's first 18,000 users. He started working part-time for Karp and joined full-time in April 2008 as Tumblr's 'one-man tech support shop.'
'I just wrote them and said, hey, I'm one of your earlier and most passionate users and I would really love it if you would give me the opportunity to do tech support for Tumblr. I had a bit of an IT and support background,' LaFountain told The Atlantic in 2011. He says he and Karp exchanged two emails calls and had a call that likely was shorter than 10 minutes. After that, he had the job.
John Maloney worked with Karp at Urban Baby, which was sold to CNET in 2006. He joined Tumblr as its President and stayed for four years until April 2012.
Date joined: September 2008
Role and career history: Former President of Tumblr. He was hired to be 'adult supervision' and tackle all of the aspects of the business, like bills and revenue, that Karp didn't enjoy. 'As a mentor he taught me, among many things, how to convincingly act like an adult,
Date joined: December 2008
Role and career history: Designer and front-end developer. 'Five years ago I emailed David about an outdated job listing at Davidville. A few months later I was living in the East Village as Tumblr's fifth employee,' Bijani writes on his blog.
It wasn't as easy as an email though. Bijani initially caught Karp's eye when he created template's for some of Tumblr's blogs.
'I made a weird side-scrolling theme for my blog, which made the rounds and eventually got David to follow me,
Date joined: January 2009
Role and career history: Rachford may have missed out on stock options, because he didn't remain at Tumblr for a full year. Rachford spent nine months as a generalist for Tumblr, working with Tumblr's first female employee, Meaghan O'Connell. He graduated from University of Virginia, was an intern for The Daily Show, was a video intern at Gawker, then joined Tumblr. He's now a writer and actor living in Los Angeles.
Date joined: April 2009
Role and career history: O'Connell joined Tumblr in April 2009 as its Director of Outreach. She remained there until January 2011 when she joined another hot New York startup, Kickstarter, as its Director of Copy. She was Tumblr's first female employee.
Date joined: April 2009
Role and career history: Chris joined Tumblr as one of its earliest users in 2007, one week after the site launched. In late April 2009, he was offered a position as the company's Editorial Director. Price says he enjoys photos of cute baby animals and pizza.
Peter Vidani is Tumblr's Creative Director. Prior to Tumblr, he was a PA for America's Next Top Model.
Date joined: May 2009
Role and career history: Vidani, Tumblr's Creative Director, dropped out of college after three years and was previously a production assistant for America's Next Top Model.
He, like Bijani, got their start on Tumblr creating themes for blogs on the platform. Bijani captured David Karp's attention first, then recommended Tumblr hire Vidani in May 2009.
Jared Hecht left Tumblr and co-founded GroupMe, a startup he sold to Skype for ~ $80 million one year after it launched.
Date joined: May 2009
Role and career history: Jared Hecht, co-founder of another New York startup GroupMe, formerly worked for Tumblr doing business development. He stayed there for a little over one year. GroupMe would later sell to Skype for ~ $80 million one year after its launch.
Date joined: February 2010
Role and career history: Andrew can't seem to escape Yahoo. He worked there prior to Tumblr as a production engineer for its search product. He joined Tumblr as its first Ops hire in November 2009. He is currently Systems Engineer.
Date joined: February 2010
Role and career history: Hackett joined Tumblr as its VP of Engineering in February 2010, then became its Head of Brand Strategy and Marketing In September 2011.
He left in May 2012 and joined company creator Betaworks as its Hacker-in-Residence in January 2013.
Date joined: ~ 2010
Role and career history: It's hard to dig up much on Duffy, but he worked there as of August 2010 according to Tumblr's staff page and was one of the first 15-20 employees.
He was the company's community manager and took Marc LaFountain's position running the Richmond office in October 2012.
Date joined: August 2010
Role and career history: Coatney joined Tumblr in August 2010 from Newsweek.com.
He became Director/Media Evangelist of the company. He still works for Tumblr.
Union Square Ventures and Spark Capital invested in the first few rounds of Tumblr.
Both firms put in a total of $13 million and will receive about $200 million from the Yahoo acquisition.
Sequoia Capital led a significant, very competitive $85 million round in Tumblr.
It also received more than $100 million from the acquisition.
