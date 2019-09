The 14 Lucky Early Employees And 3 Investors Behind The $1.1 Billion Tumblr Deal

Getty/ Mario Tama

Tumblr was recently acquired by Yahoo for $1.1 billion. Which early employees hit the jackpot with their stock options?



Meaghan O’Connell was the first woman to work for Tumblr

We rounded up 14 of the earliest employees at Tumblr. They were the site’s first users, template designers, and friends of David Karp’s. The first employee was Marco Armen t, who went on to found and sell his own startup, Instapaper.

Another early Tumblr employee, Jared Hecht, went on to sell a startup, GroupMe, to Skype for ~ $80 million.

See how they all fared …

