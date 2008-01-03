Tumblr's David Karp: "Norbum" Isn't Me

We can shed more light on “Norbum”, the supposed startup supposedly started by ex-Vimeo founder Jakob Lodwick and Tumblr founder David Karp: David tell us he has nothing to do with Norbum, and doesn’t know what is or isn’t. Update: Jakob says Norbum.org is not his, either.

So what is Norbum? We still don’t know: Yesterday Allen Stern posted screenshots he’d pulled from Norbum.org., which depicted a photo gallery of homeless people, but that’s gone now. We suspect those photos were an ill-considered joke that Jakob or someone else posted, then thought better of. We’ve emailed Jakob for clarification.

We’d like to say we were able to figure this out using “investigative journalism” but the truth is that David just called us from vacation in Puerto Rico. He is understandably upset that his name has been linked to a site that may or may not be poking fun at the homeless. So, for the record, here’s David on the topic: “I’m not involved with Norbum, I don’t know what it is, and I would never make fun of homeless people.”

David is working with Jakob, by the way, but that’s not news: Jakob is an angel investor in Tumblr, has worked out of Tumblr’s offices a bit since leaving Vimeo, and David tells us Jakob is doing some work on Tumblr. The two haven’t talked for more than a week, David says.

The rest of the story is still murky, but in retrospect it seems this is what happened: Over the weekend, Jakob posted about…something on his blog, and Allen and contributor James Thomas took the bait. They concluded that Jakob and David were working on…something. And we amplified that conclusion by reposting it. David, bemused, egged all of us on with a post that said they were “on to something”… but that was a joke.

Another joke: The amount of time we’ve spent on this.

