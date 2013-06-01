Just 12 Days After The Yahoo Acquisition, Tumblr's Creative Director Is Out The Door

Jacob Bijani

Twelve days after being acquired by Yahoo, Tumblr is losing its fifth employee and Creative Director, Jacob Bijani.



Bijani applied for a job at Tumblr five years ago this month – to a job posting that was out of date. But because he had a reputation for making excellent themes for VIP members on the site, he was given the job after just one meeting with David Karp, the creator of the platform.

Bijani announced his departure on his own Tumblr page. Here was his goodbye message:

Today was my last day at Tumblr.

Five years ago I joined a team of four as Tumblr’s first designer, creative director, and product engineer. That team has since grown to 182 of the most wonderful and talented people around.

I’m so proud of what we’ve all created together, and it’s been a privilege to contribute to something beloved by so many. I can’t wait to see what’s next for the product; I’m sure it will be nothing short of incredible.

There’s still a lot more I want to accomplish, and I’m really excited about this next chapter. For now, I’m going to take some time off to digest the last few years. I have about a dozen different projects planned, so expect more from me soon!

