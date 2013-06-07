This Is What The New Ads Running In Tumblr Look Like

Tumblr has wasted no time rolling out new ad formats since announcing its $1.1 billion deal to be acquired by Yahoo.



We told you the day the deal was announced that it would mean more ads coming to Tumblr, sooner than people thought: Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer said it. Tumblr CEO David Karp said it. And a Yahoo-fuelled Tumblr ad exchange is expected, Mayer said. (In fact, Tumblr was already hawking a new ad sales pitch deck around New York before the ink was even dry on the deal.)

Now Tumblr users have started seeing ads flowing in their dashboard news feeds, even when they have not subscribed to the companies who bought them. Here’s what they look like:

To Tumblr’s credit, the ads look like regular posts, albeit from bloggers you’re not necessarily interested in following. You can see the full, animated version (it’s a set of gifs for the new movie The Purge) here.

The ads can be liked and reblogged just like regular posts — so advertisers (and Tumblr users) will be able to see instantly which ads are actually popular, and which are being ignored by users.

