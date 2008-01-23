Tumblr: We Hate Rackspace

Bad run for hosting service Rackspace: In November, a truck accident knocked a datacenter, and many of the company’s clients, offline. Last week collaboration software company 37signals blamed Rackspace for a service outage, then promised to “have a long, serious talk” with the company. And yesterday Tumblr, everyone’s favourite blogging software startup, went dark for few hours. When they resurfaced, they blamed Rackspace, too:

Our managed web host, Rackspace, is generally regarded with the highest level of reliability and support, and we pay an exorbitant price for it. But to our dismay, a scheduled upgrade to a firewall today was botched by their team, and a week’s worth of preparation by our lead engineer, Marco, to ensure site access during this transition went out the window.

Their accessibility and performance during this experience was completely unacceptable for the level of service we demand for our users. In light of these events, we’ve raised our requirements and are preparing a move to a new hosting provider.

In other Tumblr news: Tumblr remains everyone’s favourite blogging software startup, but a wave of press (sorry, David!) seems to have tired out a certain segment of the ADD/blog set. This is a good problem to have.

