Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.





What Times Of Day Are Best To Target Tumblr Users? (Union Metrics)

According to data provided by Union Metrics, the best day to post to Tumblr is Sunday, and 42% of all activity happens between 5 pm to 1 am. Check out more interesting stats about when users are active on Tumblr >

++ Also, worth noting that Union Metrics has also made its Tumblr analytics dashboard free. Learn more, here >

Three Differences Between B2B and B2C Content Marketing (Streetwise Media)

1) B2B marketers use significantly less print media; 51% of B2C marketers ranked print as effective versus only 34% of B2B marketers.

2) 83% of B2B marketers use LinkedIn, making it the top social media site used by B2B companies. But for B2C, the professional networking site only ranked fourth on the list; in it’s place, 90% of B2C companies reported using Facebook.

3) 64% of B2B marketers identified content production as their biggest challenge. B2C marketers on the other hand cited budget as their greatest obstacle. Read >

Facebook Posts Are Seen By An Average 35% Of A User’s Friends

(BI Intelligence)

Each user post on Facebook is seen by an average 35% of the user’s friends, according to a comprehensive recent study led by Stanford University researcher Michael Bernstein, who collaborated with three Facebook data scientists. Read >Note: This item is only available for BI Intelligence subscribers. However, you can sign-up for a free trial, if you haven’t already >

Foursquare’s New Revenue Plan Is Now In Action (Business Insider)

Foursquare now enables advertisers to target users based on relevant check-ins. Specifically, it is selling post check-in ad units on a Cost Per Action basis. An action is defined as either someone who clicks the ad for more information or checks into the advertiser’s location within 72 hours. Read >

Social Media Guide For Small Business Owners (Search Engine Watch)

There is strong evidence that social signals online influence Google search rankings. Furthermore, social media is often used to assist consumers during the purchase process, especially when it comes to researching products and services. Small businesses can leverage social media to increase referrals and retain customers. Learn more about how small businesses can use social media, and in some cases, how to automate social tasks. Read >

Yahoo Releases Earnings For Q2 2013 (Business Insider)

Yahoo’s revenues declined slightly in Q2 2013. The number of ads sold decreased approximately 2% compared to the same quarter last year, and the price-per-ad decreased approximately 12% compared to the second quarter of 2012. Read >

Popular Mobile Dating App Tinder Now Available On Android (TechCrunch)

Tinder CEO Sean Rad told TechCrunch that its users have rated over seven billion profiles and the app has served over 100 million matches in all. Those numbers are sure to grow now that the app is available on Android devices. Read >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.