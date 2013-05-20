Tumblr Users Are Already Revolting Over The Potential Yahoo Buyout

Kevin Smith

News broke this morning that Yahoo’s board approved a $1.1 billion all cash deal to acquire blogging site Tumblr.

Tumblr users are notoriously vocal and the platform’s Yahoo keyword search has erupted in posts protesting the acquisition. One user even started a petition to stop Yahoo from buying Tumblr.

Here’s a look at what members of the Tumblr community are saying:

