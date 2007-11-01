Tumblr Update: Sneak Preview

Want a peek at the new Tumblr? Hang on: David Karp and crew are sweeping up before lifting the curtain on the third iteration of their microblogging platform. Be patient! It took them six months to pull this off (and round up $750,000 along the way).

But if you’re a skip-to-the-end sort, we can accommodate that, too: A screen shot and a brief description of the new goodies after the jump.

David tells us there are 400-odd tweaks and updates to Tumblr 3.0, ranging from a better 404 message to a new interface (below); it’s also been optimised for iPhone users.

What sounded most interesting to us are improvements David has made to Tumblr’s video and audio capabilities. Tumblr users can now load video directly to the site, without having to embed it via YouTube or another video player first. Users can also post up to one MP3 per day on their pages — though David says that Tumblr will move quickly to yank stuff that shouldn’t be up there, so don’t go getting any ideas.

We’ll let David explain the rest at his blog, whenever he gets the chance.

