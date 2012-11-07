Here's How Tumblr Is Reacting To Barack Obama's Victory

Photo: Union Metrics

People are posting furiously on Tumblr about the US presidential election—170 posts a second, according to data from the blogging network.Union Metrics, an analytics firm that tracks trends on Tumblr, has been publishing a real-time visualisation of Tumblr posts about the election, showing words and phrases arranged by frequency of their occurrence.



Union Metrics also assigned colours based on their political slant—blue for pro-Democratic words and phrases, red for pro-Republican.

For most of the evening, “Barack Obama” and “Mitt Romney” appeared as roughly similarly-sized bubbles. Within minutes after the major TV networks started calling the election for Obama, the president’s name surged on Tumblr.

Other popular terms: “OMG”, “LOL”, and “GIF,” reminding us that this is Tumblr, after all.

