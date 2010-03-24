Tumblr Tries To Make Money From Premium Designs

The once white-hot, uber-simple blogging platform, Tumblr is trying its hand at a freemium model, rolling out a revenue-generating feature.

Users can now shell out between $9 and $49 for a premium design for their blog.

TechCrunch’s MG Siegler reports that Tumblr will give “most” of the money to the designers that are building these premium templates. He also says Tumblr has 4 million users now.

This is the second big feature the site has rolled out in the past few weeks. It also added a “pages” feature, a business-friendly feature that allows users to create “About” or “Contact” or “Advertise” pages.

See Also: Why Tumblr Is Kicking Posterous’s arse

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.