Yahoo Wants To Pay $1.1 Billion For Tumblr's Mind-Blowing Traffic

According to Quantcast, which has direct access to Tumblr’s traffic data, the site now has about 184 million unique visitors per month and 12.1 billion page views.



Of those 184 million unique visitors, 36 million come from mobile devices like smartphones and tablets.

That’s huge, and it all falls in line with Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer’s strategy of buying companies with tons of users and a strong mobile presence. According to multiple reports, Yahoo’s board just approved the $1.1 billion purchase of Tumblr, but Tumblr still has to formally accept the offer.

To the charts!

Here’s Tumblr’s traffic for the last month:

And here’s Tumblr’s traffic growth since 2009:

