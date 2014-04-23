Tumblr Says It Has More People Talking TV Than Twitter [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

A new study commissioned by Tumblr and run by analytics company Pulsar finds that there is a higher volume of television conversation on Tumblr than Twitter during the three days after a given show airs. Though there are a greater number of people who talk about TV on Twitter than Tumblr, Tumblr users tend to do more talking and have greater engagement. The news could be seen as a boon to Tumblr, which is apparently hoping to win advertising around the sort of social TV chatter that has until now been Twitter’s calling card.

Google announced it will offer targeted app install ads on mobile search and YouTube, and also said it would include deep linking in the search ads, as well.

AOL head of communications Peter Land is leaving the company.

Pitney Bowes named DigitasLBi as its agency of record for digital strategy.

Media agency MEC appointed Jason Lee senior partner and senior director of digital for Marriott International businesses. Lee comes to MEC from OMD Los Angeles, where he served as group director, digital.

Cult Mexican food chain Moe’s Southwest Grill redesigned its website and will launch its second ever national television campaign with this ad promoting the Homewrecker burrito.

MediaCom hired former Digitas VP and group director Michael Lampert. Lampert will now be MediaCom’s managing partner and group digital director.

Reminisce magazine is celebrating Mad Men by looking at 16 vintage 1960s ads.

