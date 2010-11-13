Tumblr Lands "Very Big And Competitive" Round From Sequoia

Tumblr’s John Maloney and David Karp

Tumblr has raised a “very big and competitive” round of financing from top Silicon Valley VC firm Sequoia Capital, we’ve learned.We’re trying to track down more details, such as the size of the round, and other participants.



Sequoia’s Roelof Botha, previously the CFO of PayPal, will join Tumblr’s board, we hear.

The NYC-based blogging startup’s founder David Karp and president John Maloney went out to the Valley looking for money last month, and it sounds like they came back winners.

“I will say, it is nice to be well-received on the West Coast,” Maloney told us at the time.

Tumblr, a simple blogging platform, is now in an interesting spot.

It’s big — but not huge — and is growing, with a strong brand and a loyal audience, but little to no revenue. But it faces increasing competition from the likes of Posterous. And Tumblr has not properly seized its opportunity in mobile, where new services like Instagram now pose a serious threat.

Tumblr raised $5 million from Spark and Union Square Ventures only last April. CTO and cofounder Marco Arment quit in September to focus on his side project, Instapaper.

Tumblr and Union Square Ventures reps declined to comment but did not offer denials.

Here’s Tumblr’s current Quantcast chart, showing some pretty nice audience growth.

Photo: Quantcast

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.