Tumblr Rockets Past Wordpress

Tumblr now has more blogs than WordPress, a pretty impressive milestone considering the startup was only founded in 2007.



Tumblr is just much easier to sign up for and use than WordPress. WordPress blogs are geared toward longer form content, which is great but is attractive to fewer people. Tumblr, meanwhile, can be used by everyone to express themselves and share online. It’s really doing what MySpace used to do–and we mean that in the best possible way.

Photo: Mashable

(Via Mashable)

