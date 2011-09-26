Tumblr Raises $85 Million From Greylock Partners And Insight Venture Partners

quo

Photo: fimoculous via Flickr

Social blogging platform Tumblr has raised an $85 million round, says The New York Times.The round was led by Greylock Partners and Insight Venture Partners. Spark Capital, Union Square Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Chernin Group and Richard Branson also chipped in.



Karp said in a news release that the $85 million will be used to scale Tumblr and “give real focus to its development.”

Tumblr has jumped from 2 billion monthly pageviews to 13 billion in the past year; 30 million blogs use Tumblr.

Tumblr was ranked #22 on our list of the 100 most valuable startups at an $800 million valuation.

