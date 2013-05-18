Tumblr, The Company Yahoo Wants To Buy For $1 Billion, Gets A Lot Of Traffic From Stolen Content And Porn

Tumblr, the immensely popular mini-blogging platform,
is in Yahoo’s sights as a potential $1 billion purchase.Even Facebook is interested in it.
But there’s a long-standing issue to be aware of – Tumblr gets a bunch of traffic from porn and copyright-violating content. And that doesn’t jibe well with any sensible advertiser.
SEO Book, a free tool for tracking search terms, doesn’t exactly paint a flattering picture of what people search for on Tumblr.
Some highlights:
- shareyourwifewithus tumblr
- snusk tumblr (“snusk” is a slang term for homemade porn)
- tumblr nsfw
- milf tumblr
And on and on and on. Buyer beware.
