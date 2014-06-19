This Hilarious Tumblr Calls Out The Most Obnoxious Business Jargon

From “win-win” situations to departmental “synergy,” overused business jargon permeates the workplace — and Gena Larson is calling us out on it.

On her Tumblr, Use Sparingly, Larson, the creative director at Guggenheim Partners, offers her own definitions of business-speak that is often meaningless.

She describes jargon as “a business dialect spoken by many and understood by few,” and uses the blog to poke fun at widely used phrases with ambiguous definitions, such as defining “holistic” as “the correct way to describe a project you don’t fully understand.”

Here are five of Larson’s top offenders, that perhaps we should start to use sparingly:

