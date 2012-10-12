A First Look At Tumblr's New Photo-Sharing App

Megan Rose Dickey
Photoset upload

Photo: Screenshot

Tumblr just released a standalone iPhone app that lets you group pictures together to better tell a story. The app is super simple to use. You can use pre-existing photos from your camera roll or take new ones, and then group them together to make a photoset.

That multi-photo presentation is a key feature that distinguishes Photoset from Instagram, Facebook Camera, or Twitter’s built-in photo sharing tool.

Once you organise your set of photos, you can share them on a website with its own unique link, or share with friends on social networks including Tumblr, Facebook and Twitter.

Intriguingly, it uses a new website, photoset.com, instead of tumblr.com.

The app is free and is available for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch.

Launch the app from your iOS home screen

Photoset gives you a quick tutorial on how to get started

Choose photos from your camera roll or take a new one

Arrange your photos

Add a caption, location, and date

Now you can upload, with Tumblr, Facebook, and Twitter as options

Click the grid icon at the bottom to add photos or hit the camera to snap a new pic

Click and hold on an image to rearrange it

Use Options to get more sophisticated with captions, locations, and dates

Type a caption

Click location to get even more specific

Hit date if the photos weren't taken that day

Once you've filled in all the details, hit Upload to

Choose to either upload to Photoset.com or to your Tumblr account

Go back to the previous screen and hit Upload

Your photoset is now live on the Web!

Tumblr is clearly watching the success of Instagram ...

The Tragic Story Of How This Startup Could've Been Instagram But Flopped >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.