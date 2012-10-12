A First Look At Tumblr's New Photo-Sharing App

Photo: Screenshot

Tumblr just released a standalone iPhone app that lets you group pictures together to better tell a story. The app is super simple to use. You can use pre-existing photos from your camera roll or take new ones, and then group them together to make a photoset.



That multi-photo presentation is a key feature that distinguishes Photoset from Instagram, Facebook Camera, or Twitter’s built-in photo sharing tool.

Once you organise your set of photos, you can share them on a website with its own unique link, or share with friends on social networks including Tumblr, Facebook and Twitter.

Intriguingly, it uses a new website, photoset.com, instead of tumblr.com.

The app is free and is available for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch.

