Yesterday, Tumblr had record-breaking traffic and the site now averages more than 250 million page views per day.



It receives more than 3 billion impressions and has 80 million visitors per month, according to Quantcast.

Here’s a look at the traffic chart Tumblr posted on its blog:

Photo: Tumblr via Quantcast

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.