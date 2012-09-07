Tumblr Just Poached Its New Head Of Global Ad Sales From Groupon

Tumblr founder David Karp

Tumblr appointed Lee Brown to head up its burgeoning ad sales department. He was previously at Groupon, where he was tasked with building the daily deal site’s national client base.Tumblr has been searching for an ad sales rainmaker since at least February.



Rick Webb of The Barbarian Group continues to work with Tumblr on the sales and marketing side as a consultant.

Here’s Tumblr’s full statement:

Lee Brown will be joining Tumblr as Head of Global Sales, beginning September 17th, reporting to Tumblr’s CEO David Karp. He will based out of Tumblr’s New York headquarters. Tumblr introduced their first advertising products in May of this year and have since worked with a number of major brands including Coca-Cola, adidas, Fox Searchlight, Calvin Klein, and MTV to promote advertising that truly embodies the creative spirit of the Tumblr community.

Brown’s career in digital marketing and sales most recently saw him serving as Senior Vice President of National Sales for Groupon. Prior to that, he spent more than 10 years with Yahoo working his way up from Senior Account Executive to Vice President of East Coast Sales.

“We could not be more thrilled to have Lee joining the team,“ said David Karp, founder and CEO. “We’ve made great progress in the last few months in supporting brands and advertisers, and look forward to Lee helping accelerate that progress. The advertising opportunities on Tumblr are unique and awesome, and with Lee’s experience, we look forward to seeing even more truly creative advertising on Tumblr.”

