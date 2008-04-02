Tumblr Is Over! (Or Just Getting Good?)

Take cover, hipsters! Tumblr, your favourite microblogging service, has been infiltrated by old people. Like this guy, a 59-year-old, married Chicagoan who’s spent the last few days posting quotes, wacky Internet photos (“LOL of the day!”), and pictures of the family dog (right).



Who is he? Oh, yeah. That’s my dad. Convenient side effect: I no longer get a half dozen email jokes forwarded to me a day. Thanks! (Next up: A 20-minute phone call about “reblogging” etiquette.)

The beginning of the end for chic, fast-growing Tumblr? Of course not. Like any consumer tech business, Tumblr needs mainstream users as much as it needs the TechCrunch 50,000. Tumblr founder David Karp and co. could use as many Tumbln’ dads as they can get.

