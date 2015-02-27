Tumblr is freaking out over this dress that looks both blue and black and white and gold

The entire internet lost its cool on Thursday night when a Tumblr user posted a picture of a dress along with the caption”guys please help me – is this dress white and gold, or blue and black? Me and my friends can’t agree and we are freaking the f**k out.”

Here’s what that dress looked like, in case you haven’t seen it yet.

It turns out that the rest of the internet couldn’t decide on which two colours the dress was, either.

While Twitter users hemmed and hawed over the dress’s actual colour, the real chaos ensued on Tumblr, the platform where the post originated.

Here are just some of the best responses we’ve seen from Tumblr users.

Patriotic humour!

The dress tumblrScreenshot/Tumblr



This girl asked her mum for a second opinion on the dress’s colours, and now she’s freaking out.

The dress tumblrScreenshot/Tumblr



Of course, a hybrid llama chase-dress meme was inevitable.

The dress tumblrScreenshot/Tumblr

Autocorrect jokes abound.

The dress tumblrScreenshot/Tumblr



Apparently 50 Shades of Grey jokes aren’t old yet.

The dress tumblrScreenshot/Tumblr



Some people on Tumblr jut want the debate to end already.

The dress tumblrScreenshot/Tumblr



But this is really the bottom line for this user, and many others:

The dress tumblrScreenshot/Tumblr

