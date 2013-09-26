Tumblr Is Being Used In A Supreme Court Case For The First Time

Wikipedia Harvard Law Professor Lawrence Lessig

Harvard Law Professor Lawrence Lessig has come up with

a novel way to use Tumblras part of a Supreme Court case.

On Thursday, with the help of Senator Elizabeth Warren, he will be showing the judges how the word “corruption” is used on Tumblr and argue that the word has a different meaning when used in the Constitution.

He contends that the word doesn’t just mean things like bribes, or “quid pro quo” corruption, as Lessig calls it. It means “institutional corruption,” he says, explaining in a post on Tumblr.

“Like — to pick just one totally random example — a Congress developing a dependence upon its funders, rather than the dependence the framers intended — ‘on the People alone.'”

He hopes that Tumblr will help the judges as they hear the McCutcheon v. F.E.C. case over limits on political campaign contributions.

The event will be live streamed, here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.