TUMBLR IS BACK!

Tumblr is on its way back up after an extended outage that started yesterday.



While the outage was certainly a bad and stressful thing for the company, it shouldn’t cost it too many users, provided it doesn’t become a habit. (And provided there wasn’t a massive data loss.) It’s not like this is an expensive enterprise software suite.

Tumblr’s twitter account says: “The recovering database cluster is online and healthy. We’re incrementally opening up access to blogs while monitoring performance.”

For proof, here’s a screenshot of Tumblr founder David Karp‘s blog.

Photo: David Karp’s Tumblr

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.