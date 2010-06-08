Tumblr Introduces "Heart-Of-A-BP-Executive Black" Background

To promote awareness and raise funds for disaster relief related to the Gulf oil leak, Tumblr is offering a new background colour: “heart-of-a-BP-executive black.”



The blogging platform has also added a widget that lets users donate directly from their dashboards. Donating unlocks the new theme — otherwise only around for the week — as a permanent option.

Tumblr is also matching users’ donations to Save Our Gulf.

