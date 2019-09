From Mashable:



Tumblr, one of the simplest blogging platforms around, is doing really well. Situated between WordPress, which requires a bit more effort to create and organise content, and Twitter, which requires almost no effort but also doesn’t offer many features, Tumblr is the perfect tool for users w…

Continue reading at Mashable ยป

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.