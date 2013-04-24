Tumblr Has A Huge, Fate-Deciding Board Meeting Today – Here Are The Topics

Yesterday morning was a fateful morning for Tumblr, the New York-based blog-hosting startup valued by investors at $800 million.



Today is going to be even bigger.

Tumblr has been looking for a COO for CEO and founder David Karp for many months now.

They want a “Sheryl Sandberg” – someone like the business boss at Facebook, who everyone credits for helping Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg turn a profitless project into a multi-billion dollar business.

The process has taken much longer than anybody at Tumblr hoped it would.

But yesterday, at 10 in the morning, board member Roelof Botha – a partner at Tumblr investor Sequoia Capital – sat down with one of two remaining candidates for the job.

Today, Botha will report his final opinion of this candidate to his fellow directors at Tumblr’s quarterly board meeting.

The COO hire won’t be the only topic.

Also on the docket: Tumblr’s revenue Tumblr’s will also talk about talk about raising more money.

Karp, whom we spoke to on the phone yesterday, expects that revenue discussion to go particularly well.

“The revenue stuff has been most exciting part of Tumblr right now. That’s the section of the board updates that get everyone glowing right now. The stakes are higher than ever, but the business is working.”

Tumblr does appear to finally have some business momentum.

8 of the top 10 Hollywood studios are now buying campaigns on the network.

It launched mobile ads earlier this week, and Karp tells us BC, GE, AT&T, Home Depot, Pepsi, Warner Bros all agreeing to try the new product out. Karp says an ad for Warner Bros’ new Great Gatsby movie received 140,000 “notes” in less than 24 hours.

Botha tells us Tumblr revenues are within 10% of plan this quarter and 2X greater than Q4’s small base.

Notions that the business side of Tumblr is healthy, growing, and getting proper attention from Karp ride counter to whispers across the industry.

One industry source told us that Karp has a reputation for being a product visionary CEO who is unwilling to learn about business, and how his company might realistically generate revenues, and someday, profits.

Another source, this one chatty with Tumblr board members, told us that meetings between Karp and his directors have grown tense lately, as the West Coast investors who valued Tumblr at close to a billion dollars have flown in, and demanded answers.

On the phone with Business Insider yesterday, Botha didn’t deny that Tumblr board meetings can be a little bruising. But he said good venture capitalists are always tough with the CEOs they trust with hundreds of millions of dollars in capital.

“The team usually walks out of those meetings feeling a little beat up. But your best teachers were probably your hardest teachers. Your best coaches were your hardest coaches.”

Karp, Botha says, has had to learning about business. Karp never worked in corporate America or anything close to it, and that lack of experience has made itself apparent.

But Botha also calls Karp a “product visionary,” and says he’d rather invest in a CEO with that trait and teach the business stuff if has to.

From time to time, you’ll hear people in the industry say its only a matter of time till Tumblr’s board replaces Karp with a professional, business-savvy CEO.

That doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen anytime soon. Botha sounds pleased. Karp, confident.

But today’s meeting remains fateful. Tumblr has to decide if it wants to raise more money.

And, after taking so long to find the right person, Karp can’t afford to hire the wrong COO.

